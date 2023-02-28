This small cap stock declares 47 per share dividend

During Q3FY23, the company recorded net sales of ₹60.92 Cr, up by 6.45% YoY from ₹57.23 Cr recorded in Q3FY22. The company’s net income reached ₹61.9 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹58.63 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter. The company said its net expenses stood at ₹59.01 crore during the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹52.11 Cr recorded in the quarter ended December 2021. Stovec Industries said its profit before tax (PBT) reached ₹2.89 crore in Q3FY23, down by 64.36% YoY from ₹8.11 Cr in Q3FY22. The company said its net profit stood at ₹1.66 Cr in Q3FY23, down by 71.91% YoY from ₹5.91 Cr reported in Q3FY22. The Q3FY23 EPS of Stovec Industries stood at ₹7.96 compared to ₹28.35 reported in the year-ago quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}