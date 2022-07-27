This small-cap stock doubled investor wealth in one year

Shares of Vadilal Industries have doubled investors' wealth in the last one year, surging from ₹1,026 to ₹2,112.20 levels. The stock has seen a one-way rally so far in 2022. During the last six months, it has risen from ₹880 on January 25, 2021, to its current level of ₹2,111.30, representing a multi-bagger return of 140.88 per cent at a time when the Sensex has fallen by nearly 4.12%.

