With a market worth of Rs. 1,146.26 Cr., Goodluck India is a small-cap company with operations in the metal industry. Goodluck India Ltd was founded in 1986 and is a manufacturer and exporter of a variety of galvanised sheets, coils, towers, hollow sections, CR coils, CRCA, pipes, and tubes. The company also specialises in offering Galvanized Black Steel Tubes, ERW Steel Tubes, and Telecommunication Structures.

Goodluck India said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has considered and approved “Interim dividend at the rate of 100% i.e. ₹2.00 Per Equity Share of ₹2 each for the financial year 2022-23. Further, The Company has fixed April 14, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of Interim Dividend and April 20, 2023 is fixed as the date of payment of interim dividend."

During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded a net income of ₹711.09 Cr compared to ₹706.74 Cr reported during the quarter ended December 2021. The company's net expenses stood at ₹666.00 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹665.57 Cr reported during Q3FY22 whereas its EBIT reached ₹45.10 Cr as against ₹41.17 Cr reported during the same quarter of FY22. The company said its net profit stood at ₹18.40 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹20.16 Cr reported during Q3FY22 and its EPS reached ₹7.02 from ₹7.80 reported in the same quarter of FY22.

Good Luck India has announced an equity dividend of 175.00% at a face value of ₹2 or ₹3.5 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. This generates a dividend yield of 0.83% at the current share price of ₹421.85. The company has a solid track record of dividend declarations during the past five years. Since March 3, 2003, Goodluck India Ltd. has issued 21 dividends. Goodluck India Ltd. announced an equity dividend worth ₹2.00 per share over the past 12 months. According to data from Trendlyne, at the current share price of ₹421.25, this results in a dividend yield of 0.47%.

On Friday, the shares of Goodluck India closed on the NSE at ₹421.85 apiece level, down by 0.45% from the previous close of ₹423.75. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 37.59% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 11.59% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹552.00 on (08-Sep-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹236.85 on (12-May-2022). A promoter shareholding of 58.73%, an FII stake of 0.63%, and a public stake of 40.64% were reported for the firm during Q3FY23. According to Trendlyne data, promoters' holdings declined from 61.55% in the September 2022 quarter to 58.73% in the December 2022 quarter, while FII/FPI holdings raised from 0.39% in Q2FY23 to 0.63% in Q3FY23, the number of FII/FPI investors risen from 3 to 6, and institutional investors' holdings improved from 0.39% during Q2FY23 to 0.63% in Q3FY23.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

