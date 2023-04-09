This small cap stock fixes record date for 100% dividend, FII stake up in Q3

On Friday, the shares of Goodluck India closed on the NSE at ₹421.85 apiece level, down by 0.45% from the previous close of ₹423.75. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 37.59% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 11.59% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹552.00 on (08-Sep-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹236.85 on (12-May-2022). A promoter shareholding of 58.73%, an FII stake of 0.63%, and a public stake of 40.64% were reported for the firm during Q3FY23. According to Trendlyne data, promoters' holdings declined from 61.55% in the September 2022 quarter to 58.73% in the December 2022 quarter, while FII/FPI holdings raised from 0.39% in Q2FY23 to 0.63% in Q3FY23, the number of FII/FPI investors risen from 3 to 6, and institutional investors' holdings improved from 0.39% during Q2FY23 to 0.63% in Q3FY23.