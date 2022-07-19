With a market valuation of ₹3,832.27 crore, Ami Organics Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical intermediates and specialty chemicals are among the products the company manufactures. Since its founding and NCE, the company has developed and commercialised over 450 pharmaceutical intermediates in 17 core therapeutic areas, which are now being marketed to over 150 clients in India and 25 other countries.

On Tuesday, the Board of the company said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEB! (LODR) Regulations, kindly take note that the Company has fixed Monday, August 01, 2022 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Final Dividend of Rs. 3/- (@ 30%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2021-22. The said Dividend, if. declared by the shareholders at the 15" AGM, shall be paid, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing AGM. The date of disbursement of Dividend, if declared, shall be intimated in advance."

The shares of AMI Organics closed at ₹1,048.20 apiece level today, down by 1.60% from its previous close of ₹1065.25. In the last 1 year, the stock has surged 12.11% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 1.51% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 0.20% and has surged up by 20.68% over the past 1 month. In the last 5 days, the stock has fallen 0.05%. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,434.45 on 22-September-21 and a 52-week-low of ₹766.10 on 24-February-22 which indicates that at the current price the stock is trading 26% below the 52-week-high and 36% above the 52-week-low. The shares of Ami Organics are trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages as of today's closing price.