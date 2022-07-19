This small cap stock fixes record date for dividend

The shares of AMI Organics closed at ₹1,048.20 apiece level today, down by 1.60% from its previous close of ₹1065.25. In the last 1 year, the stock has surged 12.11% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 1.51% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 0.20% and has surged up by 20.68% over the past 1 month. In the last 5 days, the stock has fallen 0.05%. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,434.45 on 22-September-21 and a 52-week-low of ₹766.10 on 24-February-22 which indicates that at the current price the stock is trading 26% below the 52-week-high and 36% above the 52-week-low. The shares of Ami Organics are trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages as of today's closing price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}