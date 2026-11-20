Shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipments Limited ended nearly 4.55% higher on Thursday, November 19, extending its bullish run over the past one week. The small cap stock has delivered 8.17% return over the past five trading sessions.

Management’s strong growth guidance, margin improvement, and expansion drive are likely to boost the company outlook, according to Dolat Capital which sees nearly 29% upside potential in the stock.

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Quality Power Electrical Equipments share price outlook Quality Power Electrical Equipments has established a strong position in the global power transmission value chain. The Maharashtra-headquartered company is the only Indian manufacturer of coil products for HVDC and FACTS applications above 220kV.

“Developed over two decades, its technical expertise, stringent product qualification requirements and limited pool of qualified global suppliers create significant entry barriers,” explained the brokerage in its report.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments also supplies specialised components to leading OEMs like Hitachi Energy and GE Vernova. It also provides access to large global transmission projects without competing directly across the entire equipment value chain.

“Its order book of ₹20bn, 2.1x FY26 revenue, provides strong medium-term revenue visibility. QPOWER is well positioned to benefit from rising transmission capex, grid modernisation and increasing demand for high-voltage equipment globally,” read the brokerage report.

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Quality Power Electrical Equipments share price target The brokerage initiated a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹2,000 per equity share for Quality Power Electrical Equipments stock. “We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a target price of ₹2,000, valuing it at 40x FY29E EPS,” read the report.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments share price trend The stock closed 4.55% higher at ₹1616.25 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹12,516.90 crore on Thursday, November 19. Its share price value has surged 8.17% over the past one week, 11.72% over the past two weeks, 24.75% over the last three months. The small cap stock has delivered 58.80% return in six months and around 98.67% (approx 100%) return since the beginning of the year 2026.

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