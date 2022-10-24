This small-cap stock hits back-to-back upper circuits, nearly doubles in 1 year

WS Industries is a small-cap stock trading on BSE and NSE. The stock has recorded fruitful gains and nearly doubled in the past 1 year. So far in 2022, the stock has hit back-to-back upper circuits. Currently, the stock has frozen at the 52-week high of ₹15.30 per share on Dalal Street. The stock has witnessed continued periodic buying before freezing at a series of upper circuits. Investors can lookout for this stock!

