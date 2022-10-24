This small-cap stock hits back-to-back upper circuits, nearly doubles in 1 year

WS Industries is a small-cap stock trading on BSE and NSE. The stock has recorded fruitful gains and nearly doubled in the past 1 year. So far in 2022, the stock has hit back-to-back upper circuits. Currently, the stock has frozen at the 52-week high of ₹15.30 per share on Dalal Street. The stock has witnessed continued periodic buying before freezing at a series of upper circuits. Investors can lookout for this stock!
Incepted in 1961, WS Industries is associated with the manufacturing of insulators and T&D electrical equipment. The company's Turnkey projects business unit intends to take EPC business to greater heights in the field of the power sector with a theme "Powering India & Beyond".
Further, WS Industries has actively contributed to T&D in over four decades with competence in the areas of design, manufacture, supply, installation, and support of virtually all individual components in the Transmission and Regulation of Electricity.
On BSE, the stock is frozen at ₹15.30 apiece which is the 5% upper circuit and 52-week high. The stock stayed at this level since September 19 this year.
So far in 2022, the stock has hit the upper circuit around eight times. On January 3, 2022, the stock was near ₹10.38 apiece and began to hit the upper circuit from January 10 where it stood at around ₹10.89 apiece. Year-to-date, the stock has surged by at least 40.5% on D-Street.
Since, the stock has remained unchanged at ₹15.30 apiece from September 19 this year to date, the stock climbed by nearly 89% from ₹8.10 apiece level recorded on September 17, 2021. The stock was around ₹8.55 apiece on October 25 last year, and from this level, WS Industries shares have surged by nearly 79%. That being said, the stock has nearly doubled.
Last week, the company announced to consider the proposal for raising funds by way of the issue of one or more instruments on October 28. These instruments include equity shares, convertible securities of any description or warrants, or debt securities, through preferential issues, private placement, rights issues, or any other methods or combination thereof. It will be subject to shareholders' approval.
WS Industries bagged a construction order for a macro drain project from Renaatus Projects for ₹46.95 crore. The time period for the execution of the order is 18 months.
In the June 2022 quarter, WS Industries posted a net profit of ₹16.27 crore compared to a loss of ₹2.06 crore in Q1FY22. Revenue from operations stood a RS 21.56 lakh in Q1FY23.
