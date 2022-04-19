INEOS Styrolution India on Tuesday witnessed a steep selloff as the parent company, INEOS Styrolijtion APAC carried an offer for sale to (OFS) to offload approximately 24%. INEOS Styrolution shares hit a historic low on the first day of the issue.

On NSE, INEOS Styrolution shares settled at a fresh 52-week low of ₹859.75 apiece down by ₹214.90 or 20%. This would also be the stock's lower circuit level.

On BSE, the shares closed at ₹862.95 apiece down by ₹215.05 or 19.95% after clocking a 52-week low of ₹862.40 apiece earlier today.

INEOS is listed in the B group on BSE and trades under the SmallCap index currently.

Promoter INEOS Styrolijtion APAC launched its offer for sale (OFS) to offload a total of 42,20,550 equity shares or 24% of the company.

The OFS has a base offer of 25,32,330 equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each or 14.40% INEOS Styrolution. While the parent also has the oversubscription option to divest additional 16,88,220 equity shares or 9.60% of the company.

The base offer began on Tuesday and was available for non-retail investors.

Data given on BSE showed that on Day 1, the non-retail investors cumulatively bid for 1,854,807 equity shares against the OFS size of 2,279,097 equity shares offered to them - representing a subscription of 95.42%.

The OFS will continue on Wednesday and will be available to retail investors and to those non-retail investors who have decided to carry forward their unallotted bids. The oversubscription option is also set to be exercised on this day.

Retail investors aka individual investors can bid not more than ₹2 lakh in the offer across all stock exchanges.

The floor price for the OFS is set at ₹800 apiece. This would be at a discount of nearly 26% from the closing price of ₹862.95 apiece on Monday on BSE.

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard, and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets, and at the same time, help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality.

In 2021, sales were at 6 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.