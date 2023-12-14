Markets
This small cap stock is all set to surf the sustainability wave
Equitymaster 4 min read 14 Dec 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Summary
- EPL Ltd, formerly known as Essel Propack, is the world's largest specialty-packaging company, making everything from laminate sheets to finished tubes. Is it right for your portfolio?
Apple recently released an ad in which CEO Tim Cook has a tense exchange with Mother Nature, played by Octavia Spencer. She asks him some tough questions, demanding accountability for Apple's carbon footprint and plastic waste.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less