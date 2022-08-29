This small-cap stock is to pay a 250% dividend soon, check record date here2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 08:26 PM IST
- With a market cap of ₹2,326.84 Cr, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is a small company in the energy sector.
With a market cap of ₹2,326.84 Cr, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is a small company in the energy sector. One of India's top lubricant manufacturers and marketers, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLIL), is a subsidiary of the Hinduja Group and focuses largely on the automotive and industrial markets. The company's board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs. 5 each equity share of Rs. 2 each (250%) for the fiscal year 2021–2022.