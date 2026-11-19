CMS Info Systems could be poised for a recovery in growth as its core services business gathers momentum, technology and payments expand, and product sales begin to normalise, according to Jefferies. The brokerage retained its Buy rating on the stock and maintained a price target of ₹315, implying an upside of 53% from the November 19 closing price of ₹205.25.

Advertisement

Jefferies said, “a sustained uptick in revenue and profit growth will be key to a re-rating of valuations.” The stock was trading at around 10 times its FY27 estimated earnings, which the brokerage considers inexpensive, although a sustained improvement in growth remains essential for a valuation recovery.

The stock was under pressure in recent times. It fell 3.5% in 1 month, 17% in 3 months, 33% in 6 months and 42% in the last 1 year.

CMS Info Systems Q2 Results CMS Info Systems Ltd. posted a 10.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹81 crore for the September quarter, supported by improved margins and growth in its technology business.

Revenue from services rose 16.2% to ₹644 crore, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of record performance, the cash logistics and ATM services provider said in an exchange filing on Friday. Total revenue increased 6.7% year-on-year to ₹650 crore.

Advertisement

On a sequential basis, however, net profit declined 3.3%, while the EBITDA margin contracted by 53 basis points. Services revenue grew 3% quarter-on-quarter.

Why Jefferies remains positive on CMS Info Systems The key driver was the improvement in the services business. Revenue from services grew 16% year-on-year in the September quarter, or 13% after adjusting for the contribution from the acquisition of Financial Software and Systems (FSS). This helped offset a 90% decline in product sales, as CMS continued to right-size that business. Jefferies expects the planned sale of cash recyclers to public sector banks in the December quarter to support product revenue.

Order inflows also remained healthy at ₹7 billion in the first half, including a contract from HDFC Bank covering 6,000 ATMs, remote monitoring system and ALGO wins from large banks, and orders for around 1,000 currency recyclers.

Advertisement

Profitability also improved. EBITDA rose 25% year-on-year, while the margin expanded by around 390 basis points to 26.5%, supported by contract repricing with private banks and retail customers, as well as a better business mix.

Jefferies also flagged risks. ATM cash withdrawals remained weak, declining 5-6% year-on-year, while receivable days stood at 131 in September, compared with 125 in March. The long working capital cycle continues to weigh on liquidity. Collections from a loan of around ₹640 million to an MSP customer will also be a monitorable. The brokerage cautioned that state elections in Q4FY27 and Q1FY28 could affect currency availability and disrupt business.

CMS Info Systems: Jefferies' earnings estimates Jefferies marginally trimmed its FY27-29 earnings estimates by 1% to reflect slightly lower revenue growth, but retained its ₹315 target based on 11 times December 2028 estimated price-to-earnings. It expects revenue to increase from ₹24,872 million in FY26 to ₹27,324 million in FY27, ₹31,042 million in FY28 and ₹34,843 million in FY29.

Advertisement

Net profit is projected to rise 16% to ₹3,521 million in FY27, followed by growth of 18% in each of the next two years, reaching ₹4,880 million in FY29.

Management maintained its FY27 revenue growth guidance of 11-15% and EBITDA margin guidance of 27%. Jefferies expects the second half to benefit from improving product sales and continued strength in services. It believes CMS can gain market share through its wider network, operational capabilities, bank partnerships and expansion into newer areas such as remote monitoring and brown-label ATMs.

At the same time, the brokerage said a faster shift towards digital retail transactions and adverse changes in bank partnership terms remain key risks. A recovery in revenue and profit growth, alongside better working capital management, will be important for the stock to deliver the upside envisaged in its target.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.