Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd is an Industrial-focused small-cap company with a market cap of ₹1,840.24 Crore. The company is a well-known producer of polyester films on a global scale. Paint protection films, automotive films, architectural films, and polyester films are the company's main lines of business.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors has “Recommended the dividend of Rs. 10 / - (Rupees ten only) ( 100%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 / - (Rupees ten only) for the financial year 2021-22, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The date of AGM and book closure for the purpose of payment of dividend will be announced in due course. Fixed the Record Date as Tuesday, September 20, 2022 for the purpose of reckoning the members entitled to receive dividend and offering remote e-voting facility to the members of the Company in respect of business to be transacted at 65th AGM. The dividend, if approved by the members, will be paid on or after Wednesday, September 28, 2022."

The shares of Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd closed today at ₹794.05 apiece level, down by 1.53% from the previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 23.6% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 6.44% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹929.00 on (20-July-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹583.25 on (12-May-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 14.52% below the high and 36.14% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter holding of 60.72%, public shareholding of 36.00%, DIIs holding of 3.22% and FIIs holding of 0.07%. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading below 5 days, 10 days, 20 days EMA, but higher than 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Compared to the past 20-Day average volume of 22,963 shares, the total number of shares traded today was 41,023.