This small-cap stock shall pay 10 per share dividend soon: Check record date

The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors has “Recommended the dividend of Rs. 10 / - (Rupees ten only) ( 100%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 / - (Rupees ten only) for the financial year 2021-22, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The date of AGM and book closure for the purpose of payment of dividend will be announced in due course. Fixed the Record Date as Tuesday, September 20, 2022 for the purpose of reckoning the members entitled to receive dividend and offering remote e-voting facility to the members of the Company in respect of business to be transacted at 65th AGM. The dividend, if approved by the members, will be paid on or after Wednesday, September 28, 2022."