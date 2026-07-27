This small-cap tech stock gains 12% after bagging ₹76 crore NPCI order

Shares of small-cap Orient Technologies surged 12% in Monday's trading session, July 27, to hit an intraday high of ₹290 apiece after the company announced a fresh order win from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it had secured a ₹76.2 crore order (excluding GST), which is scheduled to be executed over 18 weeks. The order is for the supply of servers with End-of-Sale support and a seven-year warranty, backed by back-to-back support from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

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According to the company, the order further strengthens its position in delivering enterprise infrastructure solutions and reinforces its capabilities in the IT infrastructure segment, particularly in executing large-scale technology projects.

The contract has been awarded by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation for retail payments and settlement systems in India.

Orient Technologies is an information technology (IT) solutions provider headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1997, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products and services across three business verticals—IT infrastructure, IT-enabled services (ITeS), and cloud and data management services.

Shares turn positive for July after latest rally With today's rally, the stock has turned positive for July, gaining around 11% so far this month.

However, the shares have remained volatile in recent months, with the overall trend skewed to the downside as the stock continues to struggle for sustained momentum.

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The stock has ended six of the last nine months in the red, with March emerging as the worst-performing month after it plunged 24%, followed by declines of 22.3% in November and 20% in January.

The prolonged sell-off dragged the stock to an all-time low of ₹220 in March and has left it down 37% so far in 2026. From its record high of ₹613.50 apiece, the stock has lost nearly 56% of its value.

The sharp correction has significantly eroded retail investors' wealth, with public shareholders collectively holding a 29.3% stake in the company as of the end of the June quarter.

According to Trendlyne data, more than 20 retail shareholders with holdings exceeding ₹2 lakh collectively owned a 1.97% stake in the company, while investors with holdings of up to ₹2 lakh held another 23% stake.

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Promoters held the remaining 70.7% stake. Among them, Ajay Baliram Sawant and Ujwal Arvind Mhatre each owned 17.61%, while Jayesh Manharlal Shah and Umesh Navnitlal Shah each held 17.6%, according to Trendlyne data.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.