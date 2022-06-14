This small-cap tyre stock recommends a dividend of 100 per share

For a total dividend purpose of ₹100, the company has said in a BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, May 26, 2022, inter- alia recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 20/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each and Special Dividend of Rs. 80/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022. The Final and Special Dividend, if approved by the members, at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, August 01, 2022 shall be paid within the statutory time limit to those members whose names would appear in the Register of members on Monday, July 25, 2022."