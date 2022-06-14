Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  This small-cap tyre stock recommends a dividend of 100 per share

This small-cap tyre stock recommends a dividend of 100 per share

The Board of Directors of GoodYear recommended a final dividend of Rs. 20/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each and a special dividend of Rs. 80/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each at their meeting held on May 26, 2022.
2 min read . 06:43 PM ISTVipul Das

  • Goodyear India Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of 2,310 crore that operates in the consumer discretionary sector.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Goodyear India Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of 2,310 crore that operates in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The Board of Directors of the tyre company recommended a final dividend of Rs. 20/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each and a special dividend of Rs. 80/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each at their meeting held on May 26, 2022.

Goodyear India Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of 2,310 crore that operates in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The Board of Directors of the tyre company recommended a final dividend of Rs. 20/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each and a special dividend of Rs. 80/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each at their meeting held on May 26, 2022.

For a total dividend purpose of 100, the company has said in a BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, May 26, 2022, inter- alia recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 20/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each and Special Dividend of Rs. 80/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022. The Final and Special Dividend, if approved by the members, at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, August 01, 2022 shall be paid within the statutory time limit to those members whose names would appear in the Register of members on Monday, July 25, 2022."

For a total dividend purpose of 100, the company has said in a BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, May 26, 2022, inter- alia recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 20/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each and Special Dividend of Rs. 80/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022. The Final and Special Dividend, if approved by the members, at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, August 01, 2022 shall be paid within the statutory time limit to those members whose names would appear in the Register of members on Monday, July 25, 2022."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

For the quarter ended March 2022, the firm recorded revenue of 603 crore, a 5% YoY increase over the previous quarter's revenue of 575 crore. In addition, the firm declared a profit after tax (PAT) of 17 crore, a 60% YoY fall from 43 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. In FY2022, the company's net revenue reached 2,459 crore, up 36% year-on-year from 1,815 crore in 2021, while PAT totalled 103 crore, down 24% from 136 crore in the same time last year.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

GoodYear shares closed at 1,005 today, down 0.11 per cent from its previous close of 1006.15. GoodYear shares are trading higher than the 20 days, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages based on today's closing price.