Board of director of AU Small Finance Bank has fixed record date for finalising eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus share of 1:1. The small finance bank informed Indian bourses that record date for bonus share issuance is 10th June 2022.

AU Small Finance Bank informed about the record date for bonus share issuance citing, "In continuation of Voting Results & Scrutinizer's Report submitted vide our letter bearing no. AUSFB/SEC/2022-23/112 dated 30th May, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Bank has fixed Friday, 10th June, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1 (One) equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) equity shares of ₹. 10/- each held by the Members."

On improved interest margins, AU Small Finance Bank reported 105 per cent rise in net profit to ₹346 crore in Q4FY22. However, the SFB reported a net profit of 88 per cent to ₹1130 crore in FY22 against ₹600 crore net profit in FY21.

Net interest income of AU Small Finance Bank in Q4FY22 surged to ₹937 crore from ₹656 crore in Q4FY21. In Q4FY22, AU Small Finance Bank's net interest margins improved to 6.3 per cent against 5.7 per cent in Q4FY21.

In Q4FY22, the small lender's Non Performing Asset (NPA) declined to 2 per cent against 4.30 per cent in Q4FY21.

The Jaipur-based small finance bank's deposits grew 46 per cent YoY to ₹52,585 crore at the end of FY2021-22, from ₹35,979 crore a year ago.

AU Small finance bank is one of the dividend paying stocks in 2022 as well. While announcing its Q4FY results, AU Small Finance Bank had announced a dividend of ₹10 per equity share (10 per cent of face value) on pre-bonus share capital for FY22.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.