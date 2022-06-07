This small finance bank to soon turn ex-bonus stock. Details here

AU Small Finance Bank informed about the record date for bonus share issuance citing, "In continuation of Voting Results & Scrutinizer's Report submitted vide our letter bearing no. AUSFB/SEC/2022-23/112 dated 30th May, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Bank has fixed Friday, 10th June, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1 (One) equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) equity shares of ₹. 10/- each held by the Members."