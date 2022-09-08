This smallcap stock below ₹200 hits new high, gives over 17% return in a day3 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 03:00 PM IST
- SEIL plans to increase capacity by an additional 180k MV Vacuum Interrupters and MV Vacuum Circuit Breakers assembly lines.
Listen to this article
Schneider Electric Infrastructure (SEIL), engaged in the heavy equipment electric segment, is a small cap stock on exchanges. Amidst a strong market rally, SEIL recorded a terrific Thursday with shares hitting a new all-time high. So far in the day, SEIL shares have given more than 17% returns to investors. The stock is currently below ₹200 on Dalal Street and is a multi-bagger. In a span of two years, the shares have skyrocketed by nearly 109% and doubled investors' wealth.