This smallcap stock below 200 hits new high, gives over 17% return in a day

Schneider Electric Infrastructure (SEIL), engaged in the heavy equipment electric segment, is a small cap stock on exchanges. Amidst a strong market rally, SEIL recorded a terrific Thursday with shares hitting a new all-time high. So far in the day, SEIL shares have given more than 17% returns to investors. The stock is currently below ₹200 on Dalal Street and is a multi-bagger. In a span of two years, the shares have skyrocketed by nearly 109% and doubled investors' wealth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}