This smallcap stock hits fresh 52-week high. Should you buy more?

FMCG player, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities on Wednesday witnessed huge buying that led the smallcap stock to touch a new 52-week high. Overall, in the day, Mrs Bectors stock has risen by around 3% on exchanges. The stock currently trades near its fresh 1-year high. The stock has the potential for more upside on the back of a healthy and delectable growth trajectory.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}