Stocks that are cheaper, and give impressive returns in a shorter period of time are like the icing on the cake you need as an investor. One such stock is Filatex Fashions which is in the socks business. It is an affordable stock of less than ₹19 managing to give triple-digit returns in a year. The returns are tremendous, even better than the interest rates that are earned on traditional saving schemes. Investors' wealth has more than tripled in this stock thanks to this week's strong bull performance where it clocked a new 52-week high. The company is a smallcap stock.

