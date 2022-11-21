In Q2FY23, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹168.53 crore attributable to owners, compared to a profit of ₹296.69 crore in Q2FY22. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,307.14 crore -- slightly higher than ₹1,274.35 crore in Q2FY22.
Godawari Power & Ispat (GPIL), a flagship company of Raipur-based Hira Group, is a multi-bagger and on Monday rose by nearly 19% on Dalal Street. This small-cap stock's gains a huge and has managed to turn ₹1 lakh investment into a corpus of more than ₹8 lakh in a span of 3 years, far better than the returns provided by traditional schemes. Currently, the stock is a little over ₹310 per share on BSE, but 3 years ago, it was just merely near ₹36 per share. The stock has more potential for upside and stock brokerage Reliance Securities expects it to reach around ₹415. On the back of better quality, the stock brokerage expects the company to witness a strong recovery in its financial earnings.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Godawari Power & Ispat (GPIL), a flagship company of Raipur-based Hira Group, is a multi-bagger and on Monday rose by nearly 19% on Dalal Street. This small-cap stock's gains a huge and has managed to turn ₹1 lakh investment into a corpus of more than ₹8 lakh in a span of 3 years, far better than the returns provided by traditional schemes. Currently, the stock is a little over ₹310 per share on BSE, but 3 years ago, it was just merely near ₹36 per share. The stock has more potential for upside and stock brokerage Reliance Securities expects it to reach around ₹415. On the back of better quality, the stock brokerage expects the company to witness a strong recovery in its financial earnings.
On Monday, GPIL shares closed at ₹312.15 apiece -- rising by ₹39.30 or 14.40% on BSE. The stock surged to an intraday high of ₹323.80 apiece earlier --- resulting in a jump of at least 18.67% during the day.
On Monday, GPIL shares closed at ₹312.15 apiece -- rising by ₹39.30 or 14.40% on BSE. The stock surged to an intraday high of ₹323.80 apiece earlier --- resulting in a jump of at least 18.67% during the day.
GPIL's market cap is around ₹4,399.60 crore at the current closing price.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
GPIL's market cap is around ₹4,399.60 crore at the current closing price.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At the current market price, GPIL has a dividend yield of over 3.5%. In FY22 alone, GPIL paid a dividend of 220% aggregating to ₹11 per equity share to its investors.
At the current market price, GPIL has a dividend yield of over 3.5%. In FY22 alone, GPIL paid a dividend of 220% aggregating to ₹11 per equity share to its investors.
The stock has made some strong gains in the past 3 years. Compared to November 21 last year's level when it was around ₹129 apiece, the stock has surged by a whopping 141.86% to date. But in 3 years, the stock has skyrocketed by a breathtakingly 764.68% on Dalal Street as of now. The stock was merely around ₹36 apiece level on November 21, 2020.
The stock has made some strong gains in the past 3 years. Compared to November 21 last year's level when it was around ₹129 apiece, the stock has surged by a whopping 141.86% to date. But in 3 years, the stock has skyrocketed by a breathtakingly 764.68% on Dalal Street as of now. The stock was merely around ₹36 apiece level on November 21, 2020.
For suppose, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in GPIL on November 21, 2020, then their corpus rises to over ₹8.64 lakh as of now -- as their returns would be around 764.68%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For suppose, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in GPIL on November 21, 2020, then their corpus rises to over ₹8.64 lakh as of now -- as their returns would be around 764.68%.
On November 10, the company announced its financial performance for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022.
Should you still buy Godawari Power Ispat shares?
On November 10, the company announced its financial performance for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022.
In Q2FY23, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹168.53 crore attributable to owners, compared to a profit of ₹296.69 crore in Q2FY22. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,307.14 crore -- slightly higher than ₹1,274.35 crore in Q2FY22. Meanwhile, on a standalone basis, the net profit and revenue came in at around ₹176.14 crore and ₹1,201.05 crore respectively.
In Q2FY23, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹168.53 crore attributable to owners, compared to a profit of ₹296.69 crore in Q2FY22. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,307.14 crore -- slightly higher than ₹1,274.35 crore in Q2FY22. Meanwhile, on a standalone basis, the net profit and revenue came in at around ₹176.14 crore and ₹1,201.05 crore respectively.
According to Arafat Saiyed - Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, GPIL reported a subdued 2QFY23 performance with EBITDA margin coming in at 19.3%, versus their estimate of 22.5%. Revenue de-grew by 4% YoY (down 19% QoQ) to Rs12 billion, as against their estimate of ₹12.5 billion due to lower realizations as Steel prices corrected by over 20% QoQ and exports plummeted significantly post increasing export duty by GoI during 1QFY23. GPIL reported a PAT of Rs1.76 billion (down 40% YoY/down 42% QoQ), as against their estimated PAT of Rs1.8 billion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Arafat Saiyed - Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, GPIL reported a subdued 2QFY23 performance with EBITDA margin coming in at 19.3%, versus their estimate of 22.5%. Revenue de-grew by 4% YoY (down 19% QoQ) to Rs12 billion, as against their estimate of ₹12.5 billion due to lower realizations as Steel prices corrected by over 20% QoQ and exports plummeted significantly post increasing export duty by GoI during 1QFY23. GPIL reported a PAT of Rs1.76 billion (down 40% YoY/down 42% QoQ), as against their estimated PAT of Rs1.8 billion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a note, Saiyed said, with the imposition of an export tax on iron ore pellets from nil to 45%, exports of pellets have become unviable and impacted domestic pellet prices significantly.
In a note, Saiyed said, with the imposition of an export tax on iron ore pellets from nil to 45%, exports of pellets have become unviable and impacted domestic pellet prices significantly.
Going forward, Reliance Securities senior analyst added, "we believe pricing pressure to continue over the medium term and margins would remain under pressure in 2HFY23. However, due to better quality, we expect GPIL’s sales volumes to remain healthy and would improve steadily. Factoring much stronger than expected 2QFY23 volumes and improvement ahead, we increase our pellet sales volume by 36%/11% for FY23E/FY24E."
Going forward, Reliance Securities senior analyst added, "we believe pricing pressure to continue over the medium term and margins would remain under pressure in 2HFY23. However, due to better quality, we expect GPIL’s sales volumes to remain healthy and would improve steadily. Factoring much stronger than expected 2QFY23 volumes and improvement ahead, we increase our pellet sales volume by 36%/11% for FY23E/FY24E."
Moreover, his note pointed that the company aims to increase production/sales of sponge iron and other semi-finished steel products.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moreover, his note pointed that the company aims to increase production/sales of sponge iron and other semi-finished steel products.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
His note added, "We have increased our overall EBITDA estimates by 31%/16% for FY23E/FY24E."
His note added, "We have increased our overall EBITDA estimates by 31%/16% for FY23E/FY24E."
Further, the note said, "we maintain our positive stance on GPIL considering a) strong demand domestically for the company’s high-grade pellets that command a premium of ~Rs1,800/tonne, b) debt-free balance sheet and, c) current export duty on pellets could be short-lived. By FY24E, GPIL is slated to have net cash to the tune of Rs15bn (~40% of current market capitalisation)."
Further, the note said, "we maintain our positive stance on GPIL considering a) strong demand domestically for the company’s high-grade pellets that command a premium of ~Rs1,800/tonne, b) debt-free balance sheet and, c) current export duty on pellets could be short-lived. By FY24E, GPIL is slated to have net cash to the tune of Rs15bn (~40% of current market capitalisation)."
This is believed to support the company's valuation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This is believed to support the company's valuation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In view of healthy volumes, margin expansion, and attractive valuation, Saiyed said, "we maintain our BUY rating on GPIL, with a revised 12-month SOTP-based Target Price of Rs415 (from Rs440 earlier)."
In view of healthy volumes, margin expansion, and attractive valuation, Saiyed said, "we maintain our BUY rating on GPIL, with a revised 12-month SOTP-based Target Price of Rs415 (from Rs440 earlier)."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.