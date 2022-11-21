Godawari Power & Ispat (GPIL), a flagship company of Raipur-based Hira Group, is a multi-bagger and on Monday rose by nearly 19% on Dalal Street. This small-cap stock's gains a huge and has managed to turn ₹1 lakh investment into a corpus of more than ₹8 lakh in a span of 3 years, far better than the returns provided by traditional schemes. Currently, the stock is a little over ₹310 per share on BSE, but 3 years ago, it was just merely near ₹36 per share. The stock has more potential for upside and stock brokerage Reliance Securities expects it to reach around ₹415. On the back of better quality, the stock brokerage expects the company to witness a strong recovery in its financial earnings.

