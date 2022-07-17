This speciality chemical stock shall turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹7,352.41 Cr. The company is a major producer of speciality chemicals such esters, amides, and arylides as well as ketene and diketene derivatives. Pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, food packaging, pigments, and coatings are just a few of the numerous industries that Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. caters to. The company's factories are located in a chemical park in Raigad, Maharashtra, 150 kilometres south of Mumbai. It has a leading reputation as a maker of specialty products, with a concentration on the two core business areas Acetyl Intermediates and Speciality Intermediates. In order to be approved by the Company's shareholders at the next 33rd Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.70/- per share with a face value of ₹2/- each, or 35% of the face value. And for the purpose of dividend, the Board has announced the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to get the dividend amount.

