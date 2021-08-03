This specialty chemical stock is among Axis Securities' top picks for the month

Chemicals company Camlin Life Sciences is one such stock pick for the month by Axis Securities. It has a target price of ₹215 per share. Camlin Fine Sciences (CFS) is among the leading integrated manufacturer of the traditional antioxidants (Shelf Life Solutions) available. Shares of Camlin Fine Sciences have surged more than 140% in one year and have rallied 50% this year (year-to-date or YTD).

