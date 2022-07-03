This steel stock recovered 11% from 52-week-low ahead of dividend issue of 1735%

The shares of JSW Steel closed at ₹577.50 on Friday up by 2.30% from the previous close of ₹564.50. The stock has fallen 14.16 per cent in the last year, and so far in 2022, it has fallen 13.42 per cent according to a year-to-date (YTD) basis. On the NSE the stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹790 on 19th April 2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹520.05 on 26th May 2022 which means at the current level the stock is trading 26.89% below the 52-week-high and 11.04% above from its 52-week-low. The stock is now trading above the 5 days, 10 days, and 20-day moving averages but below the 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). While the stock is trading above the 5 days, 10 days, and 20-day moving averages but below the 50-day, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages, according to data from the exponential moving average (EMA). The RSI indicator is neither oversold or overbought at Rs. 50.71 as of July 1, 2022. The brokerage firm Geojit has maintained a hold rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 614 based on 5.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

