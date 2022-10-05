This stock alters record date for 1:10 bonus shares, promoter stake up by 1.19%

Ruchira Papers Limited's shares closed at ₹132.70 a piece on Tuesday, up 1.49% from the previous close of ₹130.75. The stock price has risen from ₹22 as of 22nd December 2006 to the current market price, which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 503.18%. The stock has dropped 19.13% over the past five years while rising 50.71% during the past three years. The stock has gained 46.47% over the past year, and it has climbed 67.97% YTD in 2022. For the second quarter of the current fiscal or Q2 FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 67.88% (up by 1.19% QoQ), FIIs holding of 0.18% (down by 0.14% QoQ), and public shareholding of 31.94% (down by 1.05% QoQ).