With a market valuation of Rs. 5,757.35 Cr., NCC Limited is a mid-size corporation that operates in the construction industry. Through its two subsidiaries, NCC Urban and NCC Infra, the corporation operates as a global conglomerate of infrastructure companies.

The Board of Directors of the company said today in a stock exchange filing that “NCC Limited has received 5 new orders aggregating ₹3601 Crore in the month of December,2022. Out of these orders, 2 orders valuing ₹1871 Crore relating to Water Division, 2 orders valuing ₹993 Crore relating to Electrical Division and one order valuing ₹738 Crore relating to lrrigation Division. These orders are received from State Government Agencies and does not include any internal orders."

On the NSE, the shares of NCC Ltd closed today at ₹91.50 apiece level, up by 9.06% from the previous close of ₹83.90. The stock recorded a total volume of 41,827,634 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 7,628,588 shares. From ₹5.45 in October 2003 to the present market price, the stock price has soared by 1,578.90%, reaching an all-time high.

The stock has dropped 30.71% over the past five years but has risen more than 60% during the past three years. The stock has appreciated 67.89% over the past six months and 14.66% over the past month. The stock climbed 11.59% during the previous five trading sessions. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹96.90 on (14-December-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹52.20 on (20-June-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 5.57% below the recent 1 year high and 75.28% above the 1 year low.

At today's closing price the stock was seen trading over 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA). For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 21.9% and a public stake of 78.01%.

