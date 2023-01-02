This stock gains over 9% on receiving five new orders worth 3601 Cr

The stock has dropped 30.71% over the past five years but has risen more than 60% during the past three years. The stock has appreciated 67.89% over the past six months and 14.66% over the past month. The stock climbed 11.59% during the previous five trading sessions. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹96.90 on (14-December-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹52.20 on (20-June-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 5.57% below the recent 1 year high and 75.28% above the 1 year low.