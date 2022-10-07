This stock had announced ₹40 dividend last year. Will it surprise shareholders again?1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 01:48 PM IST
- Dividend paying stock is going to consider interim dividend payment for FY23 on 20th October 2022
Colgate Palmolive India shares are one of those dividend paying stocks on Dalal Street, which have been consistently giving dividend to its shareholders for last five financial years. In last financial year, this dividend paying stock has given two interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share and ₹21 per equity share summing up to the annual dividend of ₹40 per equity share in FY22.