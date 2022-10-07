Colgate Palmolive India shares are one of those dividend paying stocks on Dalal Street, which have been consistently giving dividend to its shareholders for last five financial years. In last financial year, this dividend paying stock has given two interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share and ₹21 per equity share summing up to the annual dividend of ₹40 per equity share in FY22.

Colgate Palmolive dividend yield

As Colgate Palmolive India share price today is around ₹1580 on NSE, current dividend yield of the stock is around 2.50 per cent [(40 x 100)/1580].

Stock to consider dividend payment on this date

Shareholders of the dividend paying stock are awaiting surprise dividend announcement from the company in its upcoming AGM scheduled on 20th October 2022. In its latest exchange filing with Indian stock market bourses, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/10/2022 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and to consider the declaration of interim dividend (if any).

Colgate Palmolive dividend record date

Informing about the scheduled AGM, Colgate Palmolive said, "Pursuant to Regulations 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, inter alia, to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and to consider the declaration of interim dividend (if any)."

The exchange communication also informed about the record date for dividend payment adding, "Further, the Company has fixed November 1, 2022 as the Record Date for the payment of aforesaid interim dividend if declared by the Board of Directors at the said meeting."

