This stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board declares 13:10 bonus share, stock split
Vinny Overseas Limited is a small-cap firm that operates in the textile sector with a market value of ₹189 Cr. In its meeting conducted today, January 16, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a 13:10 bonus shares and stock split.
