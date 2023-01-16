This stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board declares 13:10 bonus share, stock split

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “1. Considered, approved and recommended an alteration in the capital of the company by split/sub-division of equity share of the company from Rs. 10/- per share to Re 1/- per share. The Record Date for such sub- division/split of equity shares will be intimated in due course. 2. Considered, approved and recommended an increase in authorised share capital from Rs. 12,50,00,000/- (Rupees twelve crore fifty lakhs only)to 25,00,00,000 (Rupees twenty five crore only). 3. Considered, approved and recommended the issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 13:10 i.e., 13 (Thirteen) Bonus Equity share of Rs.1/- each (post considering the split of shares subject to the approval of the Members)for every 10 (ten) fully paid equity shares held as on Record Date, by the shareholder, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting."