This stock hits upper circuit, as Board sets record date for bonus shares

The stock has fallen 37.50% over the past five years and 1.64% over the past year. The stock has gained by 26.32% over the past six months and by 42.86% year to date in 2022. The stock has gained 50.00% in the past month and 27.66% in the previous 5 trading sessions. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹32.10 on (06/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹12.65 on (09/12/2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 137.15% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 55.43% much higher than its peers such as Cams Services and CDSL. The company has a book value per share of 23.97 which results in a price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 1.25, indicating that the stock can be considered as an undervalued stock due to low P/B when compared to its peers such as BSE Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, CDSL, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd and Gujarat Gas Ltd.

