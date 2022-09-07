This stock hits upper circuit, as Board sets record date for bonus shares

This stock hits upper circuit, as Board sets record date for bonus shares2 min read . 07:08 PM IST
- With a market worth of ₹14.03 Cr, Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the commercial services industry
With a market worth of ₹14.03 Cr, Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the commercial services industry. The company provides a wide range of services for facilities management needs, including specialized cleaning and hygiene services, housekeeping, pantry, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Handyman services - repair & maintenance), pest control, landscaping, guest house management, and façade cleaning. The shares of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd opened today at ₹29.75 apiece and closed today at an upper circuit limit of ₹30.00 with an upside gap of 19.52% from the previous close. The total number of shares traded today was 18,000 shares.
With a market worth of ₹14.03 Cr, Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the commercial services industry. The company provides a wide range of services for facilities management needs, including specialized cleaning and hygiene services, housekeeping, pantry, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Handyman services - repair & maintenance), pest control, landscaping, guest house management, and façade cleaning. The shares of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd opened today at ₹29.75 apiece and closed today at an upper circuit limit of ₹30.00 with an upside gap of 19.52% from the previous close. The total number of shares traded today was 18,000 shares.
The Board of Directors of the company have said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation of 42 of the SEBI LODR, 2015, the company has fixed Wednesday, October 5, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity shares of INR 10.00 each fully paid-up for every 1 (One) existing equity shares of INR 10.00 each fully paid-up (i.e. in the ratio of 1:1) held, subject to the approval of shareholders in Annual General Meeting."
The Board of Directors of the company have said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation of 42 of the SEBI LODR, 2015, the company has fixed Wednesday, October 5, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity shares of INR 10.00 each fully paid-up for every 1 (One) existing equity shares of INR 10.00 each fully paid-up (i.e. in the ratio of 1:1) held, subject to the approval of shareholders in Annual General Meeting."
The stock has fallen 37.50% over the past five years and 1.64% over the past year. The stock has gained by 26.32% over the past six months and by 42.86% year to date in 2022. The stock has gained 50.00% in the past month and 27.66% in the previous 5 trading sessions. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹32.10 on (06/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹12.65 on (09/12/2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 137.15% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 55.43% much higher than its peers such as Cams Services and CDSL. The company has a book value per share of 23.97 which results in a price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 1.25, indicating that the stock can be considered as an undervalued stock due to low P/B when compared to its peers such as BSE Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, CDSL, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd and Gujarat Gas Ltd.
The stock has fallen 37.50% over the past five years and 1.64% over the past year. The stock has gained by 26.32% over the past six months and by 42.86% year to date in 2022. The stock has gained 50.00% in the past month and 27.66% in the previous 5 trading sessions. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹32.10 on (06/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹12.65 on (09/12/2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 137.15% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 55.43% much higher than its peers such as Cams Services and CDSL. The company has a book value per share of 23.97 which results in a price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 1.25, indicating that the stock can be considered as an undervalued stock due to low P/B when compared to its peers such as BSE Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, CDSL, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd and Gujarat Gas Ltd.