This stock is 101% above 52 week low, record date fixed for share buyback2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 05:14 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹9,524.58 crore, Triveni Turbine Ltd. is a mid-size company that engages in the industrial industry.
With a market valuation of ₹9,524.58 crore, Triveni Turbine Ltd. is a mid-size company that engages in the industrial industry. With a commanding market share of more than 60% in India, Triveni Turbine Ltd. is one of the top manufacturers of industrial steam turbines. Over 5,000 steam turbines provided by Triveni have been deployed across 20 sectors in over 70 countries, including Europe, Africa, Central & Latin America, SE Asian and SAARC countries.