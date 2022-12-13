This stock is 101% above 52 week low, record date fixed for share buyback

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is in furtherance of our intimation letter dated November 2, 2022, informing the Stock Exchanges about the decision of the board of directors of Triveni Turbine Limited (the “Company"), at its meeting held on November 2, 2022, having considered and approved buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee One Only) ("Equity Shares") through the "tender offer" route, at a price of INR 350/- (Indian Rupees Three hundred fifty only) per Equity Share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 190,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees One Hundred Ninety Crores only), excluding expenses to be incurred for the transaction (such buyback the "Buyback). Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, and Regulation 9(i) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Company has fixed Friday , December 23,2022, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the holders of the Equity Shares who shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback."