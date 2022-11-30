This stock is 105% above the 1-year low, record date fixed for 1:1 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 06:35 PM IST
With a market cap of ₹954.44 crore, Gloster Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commodity industry. The company manufactures and exports a variety of jute and jute-related products for packaging industrial and agricultural products. The company's two manufacturing facilities are located in the State of West Bengal at Bauria, P.O. Fort Gloster, District Howrah, and the current leadership have more than 64 years of expertise in the jute sector. The company's board of directors set a record date for 1:1 bonus shares, which market observers can take into consideration.