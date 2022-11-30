With a market cap of ₹954.44 crore, Gloster Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commodity industry. The company manufactures and exports a variety of jute and jute-related products for packaging industrial and agricultural products. The company's two manufacturing facilities are located in the State of West Bengal at Bauria, P.O. Fort Gloster, District Howrah, and the current leadership have more than 64 years of expertise in the jute sector. The company's board of directors set a record date for 1:1 bonus shares, which market observers can take into consideration.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Saturday, December 17, 2022, as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders for the issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e. One equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for every One existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each) subject to approval of Shareholders which is being obtained in an Extra Ordinary General Meeting."

The total number of securities proposed to be issued or the total amount for which the securities will be issued (approximately) is 54,71,630 equity shares of Rs. 10/-. The estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched is capped within 2 months from the date of Board approval i.e. on or before 6th January 2023, according to the company. On a consolidated basis, the company declared a net sales of ₹194.64 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹189.82 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 2.53%. The company reported a net profit of ₹18.66 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹14.63 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 27.54%. The company posted an EPS of ₹34.10 per share in Q2FY23 compared to ₹26.76 posted in the year-ago quarter.

The shares of Gloster Ltd closed today at ₹1,744.35 apiece, up by 0.72% from the previous close of ₹1731.85. The stock recorded a total volume of 2,442 shares compared to a 20-Day average volume of 12,633 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 71.99% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 62.39% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,024.80 on (10/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹850.00 on (20/06/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading at 13.85% below the high and 105.21% above the low.

