This stock is 105% above the 1-year low, record date fixed for 1:1 bonus shares

The total number of securities proposed to be issued or the total amount for which the securities will be issued (approximately) is 54,71,630 equity shares of Rs. 10/-. The estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched is capped within 2 months from the date of Board approval i.e. on or before 6th January 2023, according to the company. On a consolidated basis, the company declared a net sales of ₹194.64 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹189.82 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 2.53%. The company reported a net profit of ₹18.66 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹14.63 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 27.54%. The company posted an EPS of ₹34.10 per share in Q2FY23 compared to ₹26.76 posted in the year-ago quarter.

