This stock is 287% above 52-week-low, record date for 1:3 bonus shares revised2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 10:43 PM IST
Commercial services company Sarthak Industries Ltd is a small-cap company with a market value of ₹124.39 Cr. The company manufactures LPG cylinders, which are distributed to both private companies and oil companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. The Company's Board of Directors has changed and set Tuesday, December 20, 2022, rather than Friday, December 16, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of the 1:3 bonus shares.