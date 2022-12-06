This stock is 287% above 52-week-low, record date for 1:3 bonus shares revised

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This has reference to our previous intimation dated December 05, 2022 w.r.t intimation of Record Date, this is to inform you that pursuant to the provision of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has revised and fixed Tuesday, 20th December, 2022 as the Record Date and not Friday, 16th December, 2022 as communicated earlier, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1 (One) new equity bonus share of Rs. 10/- each for every 3 (Three) existing fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each held by its shareholders, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuring Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Saturday, 10th December, 2022."