This stock is 51% above 52-week-low, record date for 345 Cr buyback fixed

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “regarding approval of the Board of Directors and of the members of Jagran Prakashan Limited (“the Company") for Buyback of fully paid-up Equity Shares not exceeding 4,60,00,000 (Four Crore and sixty lakhs only) having a face value of INR 2/- (Indian Rupees two only) each at a price of INR 75/- (Indian Rupees Seventy-five only) per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 3,45,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Three hundred forty five crores only) excluding Transaction Costs, from all shareholders/ beneficial owners of the Equity Shares of the Company including members of the promoter and promoter group and persons acting in concert. In terms of the provisions of Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Regulation 9(i) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, each as amended, we wish to inform you that the Buyback Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on December 20, 2022, has fixed Friday, January 06, 2023 as the 'Record Date' to determine: i. the entitlement and names of equity shareholders shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback; ii. the shareholders to whom the Letter of Offer and Tender Offer Form shall be delivered in relation to the Buy Back."