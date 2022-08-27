This stock is a watch with high promoter holding for 1:1 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 09:22 PM IST
With a market worth of ₹165.99 Cr, Sky Gold is a small-cap company that belongs to the consumer discretionary industry. Since 2008, Sky Gold Limited has been in the business of creating, producing, and distributing gold jewellery. The firm has a production facility in Mulund (West) of Mumbai, as well as the main sales office in Kalbadevi and branch locations in Kerala and Telangana. The firm crafts jewellery out of 22 Karat gold, offers a wide selection of styles, and embellishes many of its creations with American diamonds and/or coloured stones. The corporation has changed the record date from the previously set 2nd September 2022 to the 3rd September 2022 in accordance with the Board of Directors' declaration of a bonus share in a 1:1 ratio.