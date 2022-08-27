This stock is a watch with high promoter holding for 1:1 bonus shares

The shares of Sky Gold Ltd closed on Friday at ₹310.00 apiece, up by 12.73% from the previous close of ₹275 per share. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 71.46% and in the last 1 year, the stock has gained 63.63%. On a YTD basis, the stock has surged 55.00% so far in 2022 and has gained 29.17% in the last 6 months. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 27.05% and in the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has gained 25.89%. Sky Gold has a promoter holding of 73.55% which is higher compared to its peers such as Titan Company, Rajesh Exports, Kalyan Jewellers, Vaibhav Global, PC Jeweller, Goldiam International Ltd and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. The company has a book value of Rs. 128.80 per share, and at the present market price, the stock is selling at 2.40 times its book value, which may be viewed as cheap when compared to some of its well-known competitors, such as Titan and Vaibhav Global.

