This stock is going to pay a dividend of ₹30 soon, takes the yield to 7.14%2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 07:24 PM IST
The financial sector-focused Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is a small cap company with a market worth of Rs. 931.40 crore. Balmer Lawrie Investments Limited is a non-banking financial company and the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India, currently has administrative jurisdiction for Balmer Lawrie Investments Limited. At its meeting held on May 30, 2022, the Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs. 30 per equity share for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022. The corporation has announced the record date for the same reason.