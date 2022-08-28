This stock is going to pay a dividend of 30 soon, takes the yield to 7.14%

Taking the dividend amount of ₹30 per share, this takes to a dividend yield of 7.14% at the current market price of ₹419.60. On Friday, the shares of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd closed at ₹419.60 apiece, down by 0.36% from the previous close of ₹421.10 per share. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 10.46% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 5.35% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹487.00 on (13/09/2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹357.10 on (20/06/2022) which implies that at the current market price the stock is trading 13.83% below the high and 17.50% above the low.