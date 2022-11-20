This stock is paying a massive dividend of 8500%. Buy post Q2 results?3 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 05:58 PM IST
- A large-cap business with a market valuation of ₹27,447.34 Cr, 3M India is an Indian unit of a US-based 3M Company.
A large-cap business with a market valuation of ₹27,447.34 Cr, 3M India is an Indian unit of a US-based 3M Company. It operates in a diversified industry. The corporation would distribute to its shareholders a massive 8500% dividend at a face value of ₹10 per share or ₹850 per share. On November 9, the company's board decided that November 22 would serve as the record date for assessing the shareholders' eligibility to receive the interim dividend. The ex-dividend date for 3M shares is November 21, which is a working day prior to the record date.