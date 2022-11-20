This stock is paying a massive dividend of 8500%. Buy post Q2 results?

Commenting on the consolidated quarterly and half yearly results ended September 30, 2022 Mr. Ramesh Ramadurai, Managing Director of 3M India Limited, said “On a consolidated basis, the Company delivered 16.3% sales growth versus prior year, and a 3.5% sales growth on a sequential basis. Transportation & Electronic segment led the growth at nearly 28% versus prior year. Our teams continued to execute multiple actions to mitigate the impact of cost headwinds and supply chain challenges. The external conditions remain uncertain and the Company is diligently monitoring the situation by staying in close contact with customers and supply partners. I would like to thank all of our stakeholders for their support to our Company in another difficult year. I would also like to recognize our employees for their strong and dedicated efforts to serve our customers, and for keeping their morale high under challenging circumstances."

