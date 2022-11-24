This stock is to be in focus tomorrow for 150% dividend with a yield of 3.84%3 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 10:40 PM IST
With a market worth of Rs. 511.49 crore, Manaksia Ltd. is a small-cap firm that operates in the industrial industry. The business trades and exports products made of steel, aluminium, and packaging. The firm has also established facilities for the production of secondary specification alloys, metal colour coated sheets and coils, and galvanised steel. For the financial year 2022-2023 the company has declared an interim dividend of 150% and for the purpose of the same 25th November 2022 has been set as the record date which makes the stock likely to be in focus tomorrow.