This stock is to be in focus tomorrow for 150% dividend with a yield of 3.84%

The shares of Manaksia Ltd closed today at ₹78.00 apiece, down by 1.33% from the previous close of ₹79.05. At the current market price, the dividend yield goes to 3.84%. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 221,996 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 71,290 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 26.93% and on a YTD basis, the stock has dropped 1.27% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹105.70 on (29-April-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹57.30 on (20-December-2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 26.20% below the high and 36.12% above the low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 74.93%, FIIs stake of 0.55%, and a public stake of 24.52%.