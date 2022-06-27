This stock nears 16% to 52-week-low ahead of the dividend payout2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 07:17 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹181 crore, Indag Rubber Ltd. is a small-cap company which operates in the rubber industry.
With a market valuation of ₹181 crore, Indag Rubber Ltd. is a small-cap company which operates in the rubber industry. The firm has been producing top-quality retreading products and related goods for more than 40 years, including precured tread rubber (PTR) for all kinds of automobiles and road purposes. The shares of Indag Rubber closed at ₹69.00 on the BSE, a gain of 0.51 per cent from the previous close. After reaching its intraday high today, the stock is now 16 per cent closer to its 52-week low of Rs. 59.00 was recorded on March 31, 2022.