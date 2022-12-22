With a market valuation of ₹975.80 Cr, Rhetan TMT Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial industry. On January 26, 1984, Rhetan Rolling Mills Private Limited, a company with headquarters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was established. The company is fully engaged in producing high-quality TMT bars that adhere to ISI Standards. The Company's Board of Directors considered and authorised a 1:10 stock split and 11:4 bonus shares.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has considered the following, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting: 1) Alteration in Capital of the Company by Split/Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Re. 1/- each. 2) Considered and approved increasing the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 21,50,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty One Crore Fifty Lakhs only), divided into 21500000 (Two Crore Fifteen Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each to Rs. 80,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eighty Crore only), divided into 80000000 (Eight Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each. 3) Issue of 11 (Eleven) Bonus Shares for every 4 (four) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company as on 'Record Date'. The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Company will intimate the 'Record Date' for determining eligible Shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares, in due course of time. 4) The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 13th January, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 7th Floor, Ashoka Chambers, Rasala Marg, Mithakhali, Ahmedabad - 380 006, Gujarat, India to consider the matters stated above and authorized the Directors to send the Notice of EOGM."

The shares of Rhetan TMT Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹459.20 apiece after touching a fresh 52-week-high of ₹469.85, up by 2.08% from the previous close of ₹449.85. The stock recorded a total volume of 52,000 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 585.71% and in the last 3 months, it has rallied 505.41%. The stock has seen a multibagger return of 125.13% over the past month and has risen 3.58% during the past five trading sessions. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹50.60 on (13/09/2022), indicating that at today's closing price the stock was seen trading 807.60% above the 1-year low.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author