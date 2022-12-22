This stock rallies 585% YTD, Board issues 11:4 bonus shares and 1:10 stock split2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 05:56 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹975.80 Cr, Rhetan TMT Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial industry.
With a market valuation of ₹975.80 Cr, Rhetan TMT Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial industry. On January 26, 1984, Rhetan Rolling Mills Private Limited, a company with headquarters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was established. The company is fully engaged in producing high-quality TMT bars that adhere to ISI Standards. The Company's Board of Directors considered and authorised a 1:10 stock split and 11:4 bonus shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started